Rivers and Bayelsa on Friday in Abuja won their first gold medals of the ongoing 19th National Sports Festival (NSF) in the cycling event.

Rivers and Bayelsa won the gold medals in the male and female categories of the cycling competition respectively.

Gladys Tombrapa of Rivers got the gold medal in the women’s 200 metres.

Adejoke Durogbade of Oyo state picked the silver medal, while Juliet Akaegbu of Lagos state won the bronze medal.

In the male category, Kelly Edi Caleb of Bayelsa won the gold medal and Azeez Mutiu of Delta the silver medal, while Isa Momoh of Kaduna State took the bronze medal.

While reacting, Caleb said hard training earned him the victory, even as Mutiu said technical hitches denied him the event’s gold medal.

Female riders in the competition were expected to go over 70 kilometres by going round the routes seven times.

The male participants rode over 140km by going round the routes 14 times.

The cycling competition continues on Saturday with 54 female participants going over a 84km route which starts from the Federal Secretariat and goes through Jabi.

Competition is expected to commence on Saturday in judo and taekwondo.

