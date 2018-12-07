The Niger Government on Friday said it would soon gazette all its grazing reserves to legalize their existence.

The state has at least 22 grazing reserves, out of which only two are currently gazetted.

The Commissioner for Livestock and Fisheries Development, Alhaji Zakari Bawa, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Minna.

Bawa said the move would address the issue of land encroachment as well as reduce the incidence of farmers/herders clashes.

On the multi-billion naira investment in the 30 hectare Bobi grazing reserve, he said the Federal Government has the highest financial input, adding that the state had approved N198 million for the provision of infrastructure in the reserve.

“The Niger State Government has also keyed into the ranching programme of the Federal Government.

“This is in an effort to encourage the settlement of pastoralists to reduce the frequent farmers/herdsmen clashes,” he added

He further disclosed that the state had procured two solar-powered incubators with the capacity of 15,000 eggs which have been installed at the Bosso poultry.

“The intervention will ensure effective use of the hatchery in line with current administration’s drive to generate employment particularly for the youths in the state,” he said.

He, however, cautioned farmers in the state against using dangerous chemicals to harvest fish which was not only dangerous for human consumption but pollutes the entire water.

According to him, the state has purchased two boats to step up surveillance activities of the state’s vast water bodies.

The commissioner called on the people of the state to take to fishing and animal husbandry as they were profitable ventures.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

