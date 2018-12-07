Ahmed Tijjani, the Nasarawa State Commissioner for Education, says the government is spending N348 million annually on the feeding of students in public boarding schools.

The commissioner made this disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lafia.

According to him, the government is spending an average of N29 million monthly on the 29 boarding schools across the state.

He explained that the government had decided to take up the responsibility of feeding students in boarding schools in order to reduce the burden of education on parents.

According to him, education is also free from primary to secondary schools, as part of the welfare packages to make life easier for the people of the state.

The commissioner added that Gov. Umaru Al-Makura had approved N97 million for the payment of two months salaries of 2, 142 for newly employed teachers.

He said that the teachers were formally engaged on a monthly salary of N25, 000 for graduates and N20, 000 for NCE holders respectively.

“The governor latter decided to make their appointments permanent and pensionable; by giving the teachers proper placement in line with their certificates.

Tijjani explained that the government had also awarded contracts worth N1. 4 billion for the massive renovation of secondary schools in all the 13 Local Government Areas in the state.

He, therefore, assured the people that government would work hard towards repositioning the education sector.

