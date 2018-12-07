A Zimbabwean local beauty queen, Tumelo Juliana Nare is probably regretting the decision not to finish paying for a vibrator sex toy she had purchased from a fellow model on credit.

The seller, Leerose was unamused by Nare’s decision to block her from contacting her on social media platforms and resorted to exposing her.

iharare.com reports that Nare who is reported to be dating a gospel musician is said to have returned the sex toy to Leerose on the condition that she would only take it back after she had finished paying for them.

Speaking to H-Metro, Leerose said, “it is true I exposed her because she had blocked my contact and the only platform was the WhatsApp group. Nare borrowed my item and started ignoring my calls and messages until she blocked my contacts and that annoyed me. I will come and tell you the whole story when I get into town.”

However, Nare disputed that the dispute was about a sex toy, insisting that she had borrowed a power bank instead.

“Leerose gave me her power bank after attending an event, and I forgot to return it upon leaving the venue. I didn’t see her and had to go with it. For a week and a half I didn’t see her, and I promised to return it since I had travelled, but she decided to expose me to other models, maybe to tarnish my image. I no longer owe her any money, and I am done with her,” she said.

