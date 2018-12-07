Mario Mandzukic sent Juventus 11 points clear at the top of Serie A after a 1-0 victory over Inter in the Derby d’Italia at the Juventus Stadium.

Inter had the better of the chances in the first half, and came within a whisker of taking the lead through Roberto Gagliardini, but his effort came out off the post.

Sky Sports reports that those missed chances proved costly, however, with Mandzukic heading his eighth goal of the season to secure victory for table-toppers Juventus.

A 14th win from 15 league games moved Juventus 11 points clear in pursuit of a eighth successive Scudetto, while Inter stay third, 14 points off the pace.

Juventus began on the front foot, and went close through Paulo Dybala, who headed a fierce Cristiano Ronaldo cross over the top.

However, with Marcelo Brozovic marshalling things in midfield, Inter grew into the contest, and created several openings, with Gagliardini denied by the woodwork. Matteo Politano cut back inside, he played it into Mauro Icardi, who held the ball up, laid it off for Gagliardini, he fired for goal, but it came out off the post.

Ivan Perisic then should have hit the target from a good position, but dragged his effort wide as we headed for the interval goalless.

As the match wore on in the second half, Juventus turned the tide in their favour, with Ronaldo firing over the top, before Mandzukic pounced to settle the contest.

Joao Cancelo’s cross was perfect, but it was all about the veteran Croatian’s movement, peeling off his man to head home from close range.

Young striker Lautaro Martinez had the best chance to snatch a point for his side, but dragged his volley wide late on.

