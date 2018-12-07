The Igbo Delegates Assembly (IDA), has banned their members in the 19 northern states from travelling to their states of origin to vote during the 2019 general elections.

The administrative umbrella organisation of Igbo resident in the northern states and Abuja, which is responsible for members’ welfare reached the decision following an extraordinary meeting in Barnawa, Kaduna State.

It was gathered that any person who flouts the directive would be fined an undisclosed amount of money.

Guardian reports that those in attendance were executives, all Eze Igbos and chapter presidents in the 19 states.

The Assembly disclosed in a statement jointly signed by President General Chief Chikezie Nwogu and Secretary General Austin Ofokansi Ifedinezi the decision of the organisation.

“We want our people to stay in their respective states and cast their votes. The era of running home during elections cannot be tolerated again. There is no need for us to go home at every election because if you do that you will automatically disenfranchise yourself.

“We have done a lot of sensitisation. We have also educated our people on this and we all agreed. That is why we decided to place an embargo. And if you travel, IDA will fine such person(s),”

