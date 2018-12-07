Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola, best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 15, has declared that he will send Nurudeen “Prince” Fatai, former national lightweight champion, into retirement.

The two boxers are billed to clash in a national lightweight challenge bout at GOtv Boxing Night 17 holding on 28 December at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The eight-fight show, tagged “Boxing Jams Music, will feature live music performances by Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Teni Da Entertainer and Daddy Showkey.

In an interview on Friday, Scorpion, a product of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search, said his opponent is past his prime and is due for retirement, a duty he has imposed on himself to carry out.

“He is a former national champion. His time is gone, but he does not want to admit it. I have taken it upon myself to send him into a fitting retirement by defeating. He will lose interest in boxing by the time I finish with him. He will see hell,” he said.

GOtv Boxing Night 17, the biggest ever edition of the show, will stage the World Boxing Federation Intercontinental super featherweight title fight between Nigeria’s Seun “The Machine” Wahab and Tanzania’s Issa “Peche Boy” Nampepeche.

The show will also see US-based Nigerian, Oluwafemi “The Eagle” Oyeleye take on Meshack “Smart Boy” Mwankemwa of Tanzania in an international light middleweight challenge clash.

Similarly scheduled to be in action is a clutch of big names on the domestic scene, led by Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi, who will take on Yusuf Mufutau in a national light welterweight challenge.

In the same category is reigning African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight champion, Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph, who fights Hammed “Ese” Hammed Ganiyu; national lightweight champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu who takes on Mubarak Hamzat.

The show will equally see some of the brightest young talents take to the ring. Ebubechukwu “Coded Man” Eze, a graduate of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 1, will take on Femi “Small Tyson” Akintayo in a middleweight clash, while the bantamweight division will see Opeyemi “Sense” Adeyemi, best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 4, up against Jamiu Dada.

The best boxer at the event, which will be aired live on SuperSport to viewers in 47 African countries, will go home with a cash prize of N1.5 million attached to the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.

