Paul Iyoghojie

Operatives of the Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad, FSARS on Lagos Island, Lagos have arrested a six-man robbery suspects led by Emmanuel Olasunkanmi, aka ‘Federal’ whom the Police alleged had been terrorising and robbing Hotel guests and residents of Ikotun Egbe and Igando area of Lagos State for long.

The feat, according to a Police source was achieved by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP in charge of FSARS, Lagos, Mr Ibrahim Kaoje following a distress call from the residents of Ikotun Egbe and Igando area of Lagos that robbery gang were making life unbearable for them in the area.

Police identified other suspects as Ahmed Agunbiade, aka Omo Jo Ibo; Dotun Ogunsanya; Nurudeen Agbeyewo; Segun Okinade and Usman Akinde.

Items recovered from the suspects, according to the police, included 15 stolen motorcycles, house properties and three locally made cut to size pistols.

Police alleged that nemesis caught caught up with the suspects in November, 2018 when DCP Kaoje received a distress calls from the residents of Ikotun Egbe and Igando area of Lagos that armed robbers were breaking into their apartments to rob them and that the local police in the area were helpless.

Following the report, Kaoje dispatched a crack team led by SP Olaniyi Festus to the area to fish out the suspects and the police team arrested the alleged leader of the gang, Olasukanmi,at a Hotel in the area through intelligence gathering.

During investigation, according to the Police, Federal allegedly confessed to the crime that he was the leader of the robbery gang that had been robbing Hotel guests, stealing motorcycles from their owners and breaking into residents apartments in the area to rob with guns.

Olasunkanmi led the police to arrest five of his members who also allegedly confessed that their boss, Federal had been leading them to rob residents of Ikotun egbe and Igando for long.

Olasukanmi and his gang members also led the police to their hide out to recover three locally made cut to size pistols which they claimed they bought for N30,000 each.

A Police source said that all the suspects would be charge to court after conclusion of investigation.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

