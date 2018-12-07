Paul Iyoghojie

Operatives of the Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad, FSARS on Lagos Island, Lagos have arrested two men alleged to have been receiving stolen cars from robbery suspects.

They were said to have been receiving the cars from one Dickson Oganga based in Warri, Delta State, South South, Nigeria for long and selling them to unsuspecting members of the public in Lagos with fake number plates.

Police said that they recovered four suspected stolen Toyota cars from the arrested suspects at Egbeda, Lagos.

A police source alleged that the arrest of the suspects was made possible by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP in charge of the Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad, FSARS on Lagos Island, Lagos, Mr Ibrahim Kaoje following a tip off by concerned Lagosians.

Police identified the arrested suspects as Victor Umeh, 47 and Kelvin Chukwudi, 29, whom the police alleged resides at Egbeda area of Lagos State.

The suspected stolen cars allegedly recovered from the suspects, according to the Police include Toyota Highlander SUV with plate number, BDG 765 EA valued N1.4m; Toyota Camry Muzzle with Reg. No AGL 752 FA, valued N800,000; Toyota Corolla with Reg. No KJA 962 DT valued N700,000 and Toyota Camry with plate number LSR 894 DU valued N600,000.

Police alleged that nemesis caught up with the arrested suspects when a concerned resident of Egbeda area of Lagos tipped off DCP Ibrahim Kaoje in charge of FSARS Lagos that he suspected the four Cars parked at a hide

out in the area to be stolen one.

Following the report, DCP Kaoje deployed a crack team led by ASP Ganiu Ajayi to the scene to investigate the source of the parked cars.

Police further alleged that on reaching the scene, the police team discovered that the parked cars were suspected stolen vehicles and that after day of intelligence gathering in the area, they arrested the two suspects.

During investigation, according to the police, the suspects allegedly confessed to the alleged crime that they were not armed robbers but that they allegedly received the four cars found with them from one Dickson Oganga based in Warri, Delta State.

The suspects, the police, said also allegedly confessed that they received the cars with Delta State number plates and that they allegedly changed the number plates to Lagos State number plates with the help of a tout.

The suspects were charged before the Igbosere Magistrate Court, Lagos on a two-count charge of receiving stolen vehicles and stealing.

Police Counsel, DSP Charles Odii informed the Court in charge No Q/88/2018 that the accused persons committed the offence at Egbeda, Lagos.

Odii told the Court that the accused received the four stolen cars from robbery suspects led by one Dickson Oganga based in Warri, Delta State now at large with Delta State plate numbers and that the accused changed the plate numbers of the cars to Lagos State plate numbers with the help of a tout.

He said that the offences committed were punishable under sections 411 and 328 (1)(a)(b) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime in the open Court and Magistrate T.H Idowu granted them bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties each in like sum and adjourned the case till January, 2019 for mention.

