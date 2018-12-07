An Upper Customary Court in Kaduna, on Friday sentenced a 25-year-old tricycle mechanic, Inuwa Sauri, to five months in prison for stealing tricycle engine.

Sauri, who loves in Ungwan Sarki Kaduna, had pleaded guilty to theft, punishable under section 287 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Laws, 2017.

The judge, Mr Ibrahim Emmanuel, however, gave the convict an option to pay N10,000 fine.

He also ordered the convict to pay N100 ,000 in damages to the owner of the stolen item.

The prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, had told the court that the matter was reported by one Saidu Biu, of Kawo Kaduna, at the Gabasawa Police Station on Nov. 21.

Leo said sometime in Oct. 2018, the complainant gave the convict his tricycle for repairs and later discovered that the engine of his tricycle was changed by the convict.

The prosecutor noted that all efforts made by the complainant to get his engine back proved abortive, rather the convict threatened to deal with him.

“After a thorough search was conducted on the convict’s workshop, some other engines which are yet to be valued were recovered from his possession,’’ he said.

