A Karmo Grade I Area Court, Abuja, on Friday, sentenced a cashier, Ameh Samson, to five months in prison for hacking into his employer’s First bank current account and transferring N1.57 million to his account.

The police charged 29-year-old, whose address was not given with theft.

Samson had pleaded guilty to theft.

The Magistrate, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, however, gave him an option to pay N7 000 fine.

The police prosecutor, Mrs Ukagha Ijeoma, had earlier told the court that one Aisha Kabir, of No.79 Yaowude street Wuse Zone 6, Abuja, on Nov. 12, reported the matter at the Utako Police Station.

Ijeoma alleged that the convict, being the employee of Kabir, hacked into her First bank account and transferred the N 1.57 million to his access bank account.

During the police investigation, he said the convict confessed to have transfered the money to his account.

The prosecution said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 289 of the Penal code.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

