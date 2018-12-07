No fewer than 14 teams are to participate in the football competition during the 2018 edition of the Bayelsa chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Week.

The Chairman of the Organising Committee, Mr Loveday Herbert, told journalists in Yenagoa on Friday that some of the teams included the TV Continental Football Club, champions of the 2017 edition.

Others are Government House Football Team, Ministry of Information Football Club, Radio Bayelsa Football Club and NTA Football Club.

Also to participate are Federated Correspondent Chapel Football Club, Creek FM Football Club, and Royal FM Football Club, among others.

The draws for the Clinton Thompson Football Cup competition took place on Friday at the state’s Football Association Secretariat, Ohaka Road, Yenagoa.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of SWAN in Bayelsa, Mr Alambo Datonye, has said that the competition is strictly for media professionals in the state and there will be no mercenaries.

Datonye said that the Secretary of the Bayelsa Football Association Mr.Diseye Nwankwe would be a supervising official during the competition.

He said that the football competition would kick-off on Dec.17 and end on Dec.21 at the main bowl of the Samson Siasia Sports Complex, Yenagoa.

Datonye added that other activities lined-up to mark the SWAN week included 6-kilometre road race on Dec. 22 which would be followed by an awards night later in the day.

The chairman said the programme would be concluded with a thanksgiving service on Dec. 23.

