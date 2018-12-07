Adejoke Adeleye

The Allied People’s Movement (APM) Candidate Abdulkabir Akinlade has represented the governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun at the inauguration of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC).

The inauguration which took place at the Cultural Centre Kuto, Abeokuta, Ogun State has all the All Progressive Congress (APC) House of Assembly aspirants who just decamped to APM present at the inauguration.

The questions people are asking are: which party is Governor Amosun contesting his Senatorial ambition-All Progressive Congress (APC) or Allied People Movement (APM)? Is the governor going to denounce his present party APC to APM?

