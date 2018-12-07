The Germany chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, says all arrangements have been concluded to welcome the Vice-President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo to the country.

According to them, a befitting reception is in the making for the Vice President who is on a two days working visit.

The APC Germany Chapter in a statement issued by the chairman of the party, Hon. Olalekan Ogunwede expressed optimism that the visit would impact positively on the working relationship between Nigerians in Germany and the polity.

On Sunday, 9 December, 2018, Osinbajo will be chairing a Town Hall meeting that will be hosted by the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar in conjunction with APC Germany.

Ogunwede applauded the Vice-President for wanting to share with Nigerians in Germany progress report of the nation and also willing to address their various request through the interactive session that the town hall meeting will afford.

He stressed the need for Nigerians abroad to be actively involve in politics, pointing to the fact that if their contribution to the economy through remittance is significant lending their voice to nation building is also imperative.

The statement also acknowledged Tuggar for being a great host to this event.

The two days working visit will also see other prominent dignitaries accompanying the Vice-President to Germany

