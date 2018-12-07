The director of police public complaint rapid response unit, ACP Abayomi Shogunle has taken to social media to advise Nigerians on men that should never be allowed to bathe their daughters following the controversial statement by television host, Morayo Afolabi-Brown.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police took to his twitter handle to share the list of men that should never be allowed to bathe their daughters.

Shogunle added that the controversial statement should be seen as an advice if the man is suffering from drug/alcohol problem, wife beater, fond of watching porn, mental disorder etc.

He tweeted:

Here is my take on ”I trust my husband but I wouldn’t take chances and have him bathe my daughter”

See the statement as an advice if your husband is one of;

Having drug/alcohol problem,

Aggressive person,

A wife beater,

Incest in his family,

Unemployed/depends on you,#ChildAbuse

In another tweet:

You can’t proudly tell people his job (illegal activities),

He complains of sexual dissatisfaction,

Fond of watching porn,

Has mental disorder.

Above characteristics are from cases I’ve seen in Nigeria.

Those that allow, ask the little girl “Show me how daddy baths you”.#YSGuide

