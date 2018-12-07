The Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Rev. Samuel Uche, has advised Nigerians not to re-elect governors who are owing workers’ salaries, pensions and gratuities of retirees.

Uche gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Umuahia on Friday when he came on a pastoral visit to Abia.

He said such governors did not deserve to be re-elected in 2019.

“It is painful that some governors in Nigeria cannot pay their workers’ salaries as well as pensions and gratuities of the retirees.

“Such governors should endeavour to pay workers their salaries. They should also pay pensions and gratuities.

“If they fail to do so, they should not smell the Government House in 2019,” he said.

On the 2019 elections, the Clergyman admonished the electorate against selling their votes.

“People should not collect rice and sell their votes. Rather, they should elect credible people who will care for their well being.

“We should vote for the future of our children. We should not allow ourselves to be influenced by money,” he said.

The cleric also charged security agencies to be fair and nonpartisan while discharging their duties during the polls.

