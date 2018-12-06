Adekunle Dada

A suspected Yahoo Yahoo boy ran out of luck yesterday as he was apprehended while trying to steal someone’s underwear in Okpella, Edo State.

The young man who was severally dealt with was forced to confessed that a mutual friend introduced him to an Hausa man identified as ‘Collect’. The Hausa man told him that the new secret to getting rich quick lies in ritual using underwear.

In the video which has now gone viral, the suspect said ‘Collect’ paid for the motorcycle that brought him to the street to steal underwears before he was apprehended.

Watch the video below:

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

