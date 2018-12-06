Adekunle Dada

Pastor John Gray of Relentless Church in Greenville, South Carolina brought the book of Acts back to life when he ordered war veterans, widows, single mothers and fathers in need to take any amount from the offering baskets.

Pastor Gray, who is the leader of the six months old Relentless Church showed his congregation the book of Acts style of helping those in need. He described it as “THIS is church. Book of Acts style”

The church posted the video of the service on their Instagram page and wrote the following:

Our church is six months old. We don’t have a war chest of money. We believe God every week for what we need. But God told me after we collected offering to leave at the altar. And then let those who had needs get what they needed-from the offering baskets. We can’t do everything. But we can do something. I love my church. THIS is church. Book of Acts style. — Pastor John Gray

