Twitterati are questioning why President Donald Trump did not join other attendees at former President George H.W. Bush’s funeral on Wednesday as they read the Apostles’ Creed.

The cameras showed Trump standing solemnly beside the Clintons and Obamas as the former presidents recited the Christian creed from their programme.

Trump’s behaviour triggered many reactions on Twitter, as reported by TheHill.com:

Curious moment here as all of the former Presidents and First Ladies read and recite the Apostles’ Creed – President Trump & the current First Lady do not. #GeorgeHWBushFuneral pic.twitter.com/fTqNkS4fDe

Trump did not engage in some of the singing during the service, some detractors pointed out. Former President George W. Bush also did not participate in all of the songs.

“Striking that all the former Presidents and First Ladies recited the Apostles Creed, but Trump and Melania stood silently and did not,” one Twitter user wrote. “The creeds are at the heart of historic orthodox Christianity.”

Striking that all the former Presidents and First Ladies recited the Apostles Creed, but Trump and Melania stood silently and did not. The creeds are at the heart of historic orthodox Christianity

Trump is a professed Presbyterian and performs well among evangelical voters, which some users noted.

It’s SO weird that Barack Obama (the “Muslim”) knew all the words to the Apostles’ Creed, and Donald Trump (the Evangelical hero) didn’t know any of them, and didn’t even bother to read them. #GeorgeHWBushFuneral

“There are people who will find an excuse for why Trump could not simply look at the program and read the Apostles’ Creed who would have called Obama the anti-Christ if he had stood there silently like this,” another user wrote on Twitter.

There are people who will find an excuse for why Trump could not simply look at the program and read the Apostles’ Creed who would have called Obama the anti-Christ if he had stood there silently like this.

The Apostle Creed(Ecumenical Version):

I believe in God, the Father almighty,

creator of heaven and earth.

I believe in Jesus Christ, God’s only Son, our Lord,

who was conceived by the Holy Spirit,

born of the Virgin Mary,

suffered under Pontius Pilate,

was crucified, died, and was buried;

he descended to the dead.

On the third day he rose again;

he ascended into heaven,

he is seated at the right hand of the Father,

and he will come to judge the living and the dead.

I believe in the Holy Spirit,

the holy catholic Church,

the communion of saints,

the forgiveness of sins,

the resurrection of the body,

and the life everlasting

