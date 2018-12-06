Adekunle Dada

Nigerian singer and Mavin Records artiste, Reekado Banks turns 25 years today.

His elder brother who also doubles as his manager bought him 25 cakes to celebrate the Catapult crooner’s birthday.

Reekado Banks took to Instagram to display the 25 cakes and thanked his brother for the amazing gifts.

He was born Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon on 6th of December 1993 in Lagos.

His Instagram post reads: So my brother and his family brought 25 cakes for my birthday. Who wants cake, pleas

