December 6, 2018
Thursday, December 6, 2018 1:30 pm
Falz feat. Olu Maintain – Bon Soir
This new single by Falz features Olu Maintain and the song is entitled ”Bon Soir”.
Check out the audio…
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Senator advocates release of $1m for family planning
Kwara Assembly holds valedictory session for late pioneer Speaker
Wilder questions whether Fury received long count
Trade deal: China hails Trump-Xi summit
Yellow vest protest: French authorities fear `great violence’
Join the conversation