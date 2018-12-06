The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the FCT Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) say 540 personnel have been deployed to provide security at the National Stadium and all sports venues in the territory.

This is in preparation for the 19th National Sports Festival scheduled to hold between Dec. 6 and Dec. 16, at the National Stadium in Abuja.

The NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Emmanuel Okeh, on Thursday in Abuja said that the corps deployed the 500 personnel to ensure the stadium and other sports centres were properly secured during the sports festival.

Okeh said the personnel were from different state commands because the festival was a national competition.

“We have deployed our men alongside other security personnel to provide appropriate security measures in ensuring a peaceful environment.

“Undercover surveillance officers, that are not part of the 500, have also been deployed,’’ he said.

Similarly, the PRO, FCT VIO, Mr Kalu Emetu, said that the agency had deployed 40 of its personnel to provide security during the event.

“Our men alongside other security agencies will be on ground to ensure the entry and exit of the stadium is traffic-free and safe for FCT residents and visitors who will be travelling long distance for this event,” Emetu said.

