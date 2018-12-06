Adekunle Dada

Television presenter, Morayo Afolabi-Brown has responded to criticism that followed her controversial statement that she trust her husband but wouldn’t allow him bathe their daughter.

The Your View co-host on Television Continental took to her Instagram handle to address the issue and clear the air stating that her husband is not a paedophile. She added that he is a very responsible man and won’t do anything to hurt any of his children.

Recall that Morayo yesterday during her show Your View said “I absolutely trust my husband but I won’t take chances and have him bathe my daughter, because whether we like it or not, there is something flying in the air these days that is encouraging imbalance and immoralities”.

Her statement generated a lot of criticism from people who thought she indirectly disrespected her husband and called him a paedophile.

Her Instagram post reads:

I will normally not do this but I feel I should respond. It’s painful that people think I would in anyway suggest that my husband is a “potential abuser”. Sad. The truth is that the show allows us to state varied views which should be respected and understood. So understand this, there are women who have used their life to vouch that their husbands would never abuse their daughters yet we see it happen. Let’s make it easy for those women to speak up. Let’s make it easy for girls to speak up about their abusers, even if it’s their father!

Check out her video:

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

