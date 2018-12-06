An Instagram model Summer Bunni accused of coming between Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has come out to clear the air.

Summer Bunni, wrote a note on Instagram, apologising for her actions: “Goodmorning, a quick letter to the fans, followers and social media outlets. During the last 48 hours, I haven’t enjoyed the social media frenzy,” she typed out. “Not only is it draining but humbling. I will always be woman enough to admit when I’m wrong, and in this situation I was. Seeing another woman’s pain does not bring me joy, nor do I think it’s funny. I’ve always been for women supporting each other but in this situation not only myself but others have failed.”

“I separated myself from certain situations and people for a reason. This is not a letter for sympathy but acknowledgement to everyone whom has questions. Going into 2019 focused and dedicated to becoming a better me. Thank y’all- Summer.”

The Instagram account The Shade Room posted a video allegedly of Summer and Offset on FaceTime together, which is why she broke her social media silence.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

