Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt

Residents around the Wimpy Junction, by Ikwerre road in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, have been thrown into shock and mourning as a man has been arrested for killing his pregnant girlfriend and buried her body in his one room apartment.

Some reports have it that the man might have killed the pregnant girlfriend out of unfounded jealousy based in alleged infidelity.

Others claim that the deceased may have killed due to the man’s refusal to accept the responsibility of the pregnancy and wanted

The man identified as Prince Owabie, otherwise known as J-Boy from Rumueperikom community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State was arrested by the Police on Tuesday, December 4.

The incident occurred around Wimpy Junction, by Ikwerre Road in Port Harcourt on Sunday, but the suspect was arrested on Tuesday, December 4, by policemen following a tip-off.

It was gathered that the suspect had confessed to some of his friends about his deed and they alerted the police who moved in and arrested the suspect.

Meanwhile, J-Boy has been moved to the State Criminal Investigative and Intelligence Department (SCIID).

