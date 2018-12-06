By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Government has warned pharmacists against supplying unwholesome drugs for consumption in the State.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary Healthcare, Dr. Olufemi Onanuga gave the warning on Wednesday at a two-day Retreat for Pharmacists and SDRF Committee members in Lagos State Public Service held in Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

He said the government would continue to monitor pharmaceutical outlets to ensure that unwholesome drugs were not supplied to consumers.

According to him, the task force set up for that purpose had been doing a nice job in ridding the state off quackery, saying that any outlets found wanting would be shut down as the task force had always done.

“We have a task force that always bring to book those found wanting. This is done with the assistance of the police,” he said.

However, Onanuga said the retreat had been held since 2016 to bring health workers, particularly pharmacists and Sustainable Drug Revolving Fund, SDRF committee members to canvassed wholesome drugs.

He said the retreat was also to keep them abreast of what is happening in the health sector, adding that the SDRF was brought in the ensure wholesome supply of drugs.

Onanuga stated that the government wanted to ensure that drugs supplied were of quality and affordable.

Chairman, Health Service Commission, Dr. Bayo Aderiye said the event would surely expose pharmacists to sustainable development in the sector for the benefits of all.

Director, Pharmaceutical Services, Lagos Ministry of Health, Dr. Moyosore Adejumo said the retreat was meant to deliberate on how pharmacists and others could contribute to achieving Universal Health Coverage, urging them to partner with government to achieve such goal.

