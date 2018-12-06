By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government on Thursday presented insurance benefits worth N475 million to the families of 189 deceased staff of local governments and State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB.

Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Muslim Folami presented the insurance benefits to the beneficiaries at the Lagos State Government Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

He said the first phase of the of the presentation was made in May 2018, describing the payment of the benefit as continuous exercise that had indicated appreciable number of beneficiaries who had received their money as at when due.

“I need to state that this edition is witnessing payment of benefits to a large number of 116 dependents of deceased staff of Local government and 73 dependents of SUBEB. The first phase of the presentation was made in May 2018. This continuous exercise has indicated appreciable number of beneficiaries who have received their money as at when due,” he said.

Folami appealed to recipients of the insurance benefits to fear God by ensuring judicious use of the money, saying that the money must be expended to cater for the needs of the wives and children of the deceased.

He added that “The state governor is so passionate about the welfare of the dead and the living. So, remember the departed, if you mismanage the money, God will deal with you too. The money must be used appropriately for God to reward you too. You all have to remember that death is inevitable for all of us. So, we must fear God in the usage of the money.”

Folami assured that the present administration would not hesitate to do all her civic rights on every member of her workforce because the Ambode-led administration had the interest of everyone at heart.

Speaking, Deputy Managing Director, Technical, LASACO, Razaq Abiodun urged the recipients whom the deceased had chosen as next of kin to ensure the money was used for those left behind by the deceased.

He attributed the gesture to the commitment of the state government to staff welfare, adding that the initiative of paying insurance benefits to relatives of the deceased staff was peculiar to Lagos State.

