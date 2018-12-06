Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja has officially dumped African Democratic Congress, ADC, for Zenith Labour Party, ZLP.

Ladoja, who officially announced his defection from ADC, a new party he partook to build to an enviable position in the state said that he would no longer be working for ADC gubernatorial candidate for 2019 governorship but the former Chairman, Odua Conglomerate, Barrister Sharafadeen Ali, a former Secretary to the State Government.

He gave series of reasons why he left ADC noting that ADC as a party has under the control of ‘invisible elements’.

He also said that the imbalance in the sharing formula of the elective positions is part of the reasons why he left ADC adding that he felt aggrieved that ADC deputy governorship candidate was picked without his consent.

The former governor in the state stated that ZLP is capable of winning the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

