Adekunle Dada
Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo has declared himself as a “dangerously wealthy man” who don’t need any stolen money from government officials .
Oyedepo made this statement during the opening session of Shiloh 2018 while reacting to speculations that he received stolen money from government officials.
“I don’t share any booty from any government. I have a clear conscience. I am dangerously wealthy. I am rich, whatever I want, comes. That’s what they call wealth,” Oyedepo said.
Oyedepo has been named as one of the richest pastors in the world with a net worth of over US$150 million.
Reports have it that the 64-years old bishop owns four private jets.
With your “dangerous wealth” you look much older than your age. One would expect that with the amount of your wealth, at 64, you should look younger. What’s stressing you? Please schedule a visit with your doctor for checkup. I know lots of people who, unfortunate to be poor at 70, but gracefully look much younger than you.