Adekunle Dada

Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo has declared himself as a “dangerously wealthy man” who don’t need any stolen money from government officials .

Oyedepo made this statement during the opening session of Shiloh 2018 while reacting to speculations that he received stolen money from government officials.

“I don’t share any booty from any government. I have a clear conscience. I am dangerously wealthy. I am rich, whatever I want, comes. That’s what they call wealth,” Oyedepo said.

Oyedepo has been named as one of the richest pastors in the world with a net worth of over US$150 million.

Reports have it that the 64-years old bishop owns four private jets.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

