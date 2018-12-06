Adekunle Dada

Nollywood actor and model, IK Ogbonna went hard after the Instagram user who proposed to his ex-wife, Sonia Morales.

The Instagram user, Chinedubiere went to Sonia’s handle to profess his love for her and said he wants to marry her and concluded that he’s serious about it.

Ik Ogbonna just wasn’t going to have none of that as he attacked the young man. He replied the guy, saying he had a poor up bring and advised that he should go back and suck break milk for the two months he missed out on.

The young man also wasn’t going to take the insult laying down as he replied him too. Check out their exchange below:

