The FBI conducted an hours-long investigation at an upscale home in North Raleigh on Wednesday.

FBI reports that Federal agents spent the evening removing a truckload of evidence at a home in the 6500 block of New Market Way, across the street from the Sutton Square shopping center.

An FBI spokesperson said information related to the investigation is not public record at this time.

A car just zoomed past another car blocking the house where the @FBI is doing an investigation in north raleigh.

“This is a great neighborhood — a family oriented neighborhood,” said Stephen Allen, a nearby resident who knows the family. “They’re right on the 18th hole of the golf course (at North Ridge Country Club).

“There was no indication of what the investigators were doing there.

“They are a really good family,” Allen said. “Really humble family. I know their daughter. They have a son. Another daughter – I’ve watched their dog: their dog has run into my yard before. They’re good people.”

Neighbors expressed concern for the family inside, but the FBI remained tight-lipped through the night about the nature of the investigation.

