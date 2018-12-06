The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, escaped death in a road crash on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

His media aide, Lere Olayinka, broke news of the accident on his Facebook account, where he said the former governor was in a stable condition and receiving medical treatment at the moment.

Olayinka had stated: “He is in stable condition as I write while he is receiving medical attention.”

The former Chief Press Secretary to Fayose, Mr Idowu Adelusi, who confirmed the accident in a telephone chat with The PUNCH, said, “It is true that he was involved in an accident, but a minor accident.”

Adelusi disclosed that the governor’s car rammed into a stationary commercial vehicle on the bridge, saying: “Nobody sustained injuries. The governor’s car only had minor damage.

“He is already on his way to Ibadan for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential campaign rally for the South West billed for tomorrow (Thursday),” Adelusi said.

Responding to a question about the other vehicles in the ex-governor’s entourage, Adelusi said, “Even when he was in office as governor, you know ‘oga’ rarely used a convoy. It was only the vehicle that he was in that was involved.”

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

