Leader of Free the Sheeples Movement, Daddy Freeze has asked his members to withdraw all financial support to Winners Chapel and Redeemed Christian Church of God members.

He gave this order on his Instagram page saying if their pastors own jets why should others raise money for their health and feeding?.

It is no longer news that Daddy Freeze has been attacking the teaching of Nigerian pastors mostly those that have to do with money.

His Instagram post reads:

Enough is enough. The body of Christ is filled with too many genuinely poor people for us to be raising money for the spiritual children of billionaire spiritual fathers.

