Adekunle Dada
Leader of Free the Sheeples Movement, Daddy Freeze has asked his members to withdraw all financial support to Winners Chapel and Redeemed Christian Church of God members.
He gave this order on his Instagram page saying if their pastors own jets why should others raise money for their health and feeding?.
It is no longer news that Daddy Freeze has been attacking the teaching of Nigerian pastors mostly those that have to do with money.
His Instagram post reads:
Enough is enough. The body of Christ is filled with too many genuinely poor people for us to be raising money for the spiritual children of billionaire spiritual fathers.
Daddy Freeze, you are just assisting the Churches to grow without you knowing. You cannot freeze the service of God through these humble General Overseers. If you know the thousands of people whose lives have been transformed, you will see where you are wrong. Anyway, I can only stop your claim when I begin to see you doing a charity work to some set of people in your local communities. Out of your incomes, set aside part and give to the poor and needy. You don’t need to criticize other people. Every one will face one’s judgement surely in one day.