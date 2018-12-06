Motorists in the Federal Capital Territory have called on the Area Council Chairmen to repair roads to reduce road accidents and ensure ease vehicular movement.

The motorists, who made the appeal in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, described the situation of most roads in the territory as worrisome.

According to them, the deplorable state of roads in some communities had caused accident, hardship and difficulty for human and vehicular movement in the area.

Mr Sunday Kaka, a motorist in Gwagwalada, said that the road along old Kutunku area had been dotted with potholes, ditches and culverts, adding it was verge of collapse.

The negative development, he noted, had made it difficult for vehicular movement.

“The bad roads in the area damage our vehicles and make us to constantly spend money in repairing them.

“The road to abattoir area is also in a bad condition and is making meat business difficult for operators in area,” he said.

Mr Isuwa Wodi, another motorist in Kuje Area Council, said the linking Kuje and Gwagwalada had always been a problem for a very long time, either in the rainy or dry season.

He said that: “Every administration will come and promise that contract has been awarded to fix the road and yet nothing is done.

“This year, several churches have done some charity works by pouring sand and gravel in an effort to smoothen the road for easy access.

“We are appealing to the area council administration to fix dilapidated roads, to ease movement in the area.”

Responding, the Chairman, Kuje Area Council, Abdulahi Galadima, assured residents of area that efforts were being made to rehabilitate the township roads for easy access.

Galadima, said that the council was working with the FCTA administration to ensure that the road linking Kuje and Gwagwalada is repaired.

