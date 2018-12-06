Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Activities for the Funeral of renowned comedian, Moses Olaiya Adejumo, MON, also known as Baba Sala continued in Ibadan on Wednesday with the lying-in-State at the Cultural Centre, Mokola, Ibadan, capital of Oyo State.

Scores of actors and actresses graced the occasion to pay their last respect to Baba Sala, who will be remembered for being one of the pioneers of comedy in Nigeria.

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State was represented by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Toye Arulogun.

Others at the event were: Pa Lere Paimo, Dele Odule, Peju Ogunmola, Tubosun Odunsi, Aderupoko, Mr Ayo Ogunsina, popularly called Papa Lolo; Rose Odika, Chiefs Toyosi Arigbabuwo, Jinadu Ewele, Veteran Broadcaster, Chief Yemi Ogunyemi, among others.

Baba Sala will be buried on Friday, 7 December, 2018.

