Three Nigerian youths, Sunni Chuba Okola, Imco Dike and Nababuko Patik, who lived in the Omikron sector, were in 2013 arrested by the Dadri Police and sent them to jail for not possessing their passports and visas illegally and also for being guilty of making drug addicts and smugglers in India.

During investigations on the spot, the police recovered a large quantity of narcotics from the house of the accused. According to the police, charas and heroin came out during the drug substance test found on the spot. In the inquiry, the accused had said that they used to smuggle into Delhi-NCR by making intoxicants.

According to Hindustan news, during the hearing of the case on Tuesday, the court imposed a penalty of around four lakh rupees for three years while pronouncing 18 years imprisonment. At the time of the arrest, the accused were found to have remained without a passport and visa in India.

Manoj Tahitia, the Public prosecutor said that during the last hearing of the case on Tuesday, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Shaila, found guilty the three accused in the district court, together with separate cases, sentenced them each to 18 years imprisonment with three lakh seventy thousand rupees as fine.

Since their arrest and sentenced, none of their acquaintances or relatives had attempted for the bail of the three accused, due to which they have been in jail since then.

