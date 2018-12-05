By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Olawale Oluwo has said he resigned from the cabinet of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to join the campaign train of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Jimi Agbaje, because of the controversial gubernatorial primary of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the State which brought about the emergency of Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the APC candidate.

In his letter of resignation, Oluwo said “my decision to resign is not unconnected with the events of the last few weeks, which have created a heavy moral burden for me.”

Also, in a twitter post, Oluwo said he would be joining the the campaign train of Agbaje who had been his long time friend.

“I, Olawale Oluwo, will be joining the PDP to work with my friend and brother – Mr. Jimi Agbaje in the struggle to #FreeLagos #FreeLagosNow #iStandwithJimi,” he said on twitter.

Below is the full letter of Oluwo’s resignation

