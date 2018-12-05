Adekunle Dada

A twitter user, Lagos Hustler @Beni_a who met her husband on the same platform several years ago has come to say a big thank you to Twitter for helping her meet the best man ever.

She tweeted that she met her husband on twitter and today they are happily married.

Her tweet reads: I wanna say a very big thank you Twitter for helping me meet the best man ever on here several years ago. We started on Twitter and we are married today! 😊

I wanna say a very big thank you Twitter for helping me meet the best man ever on here several years ago. We started on Twitter and we are married today! 😊 pic.twitter.com/F37TTiWqyD — Lagos Hustler (@Bemi_a) December 4, 2018

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

