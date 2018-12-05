Adekunle Dada

The alleged cloning of President Muhammadu Buhari took another dimension of ridicule when American comedian, Jimmy kimmel made it the butt of his jokes on a live show.

The television host was reacting to Buhari’s response on the cloning allegations against him and he said “All he has said is what a cloned person would say”.

He shared the video of the show on twitter and asked “Is Nigerian President @MBuhari a clone”???

It would be recall that President Muhammadu Buhari responded to the cloning allegation when he spoke with Nigerians residing in Poland on Sunday.

“A lot of people hoped that I died during my ill health. Some even reached out to the Vice President to consider them to be his deputy because they assumed I was dead. That embarrassed him a lot and of course, he visited me when I was in London convalescing… It’s real me; I assure you.”

Watch the video below:

