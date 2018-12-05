Adekunle Dada
Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district in the National Assembly has reacted to the accusation from Governor Nasir El-Rufai that the People Democratic Party (PDP) rented supporters from Niger Republic for its campaign launch in Sokoto.
The senator took to twitter to advise the All Progressive Congress (APC) to go ahead and rent their crowd and supporters from Sudan because of appearance and relationship since People Democratic Party (PDP) rented their crowd because of proximity.
Gov. El-Rufai made the accusation during the launch of the campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Murtala Mohammed Square, Kaduna on Tuesday.
“Thieves have ganged-up against President Muhammadu Buhari. Yesterday they were in Sokoto, and they rented crowd from Niger Republic just to show people that they have supporters, because Sokoto people refused to come out. So, when it is time to launch President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign in Kaduna, people should come for the whole world to see that, it not Niger Republic people that are disguising as Nigerians.
His tweet reads: They rent theirs from Niger because of proximity ;You can rent yours from Sudan because of affinity.
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) December 4, 2018
Hmmm interesting, So you people have been involving , importing foreigners to vote as a means of rigging? and that’s why Nigerian votes doesn’t count, that’s why some of you are misbehaving supporting evil happening in Nigeria. One politician was saying either Nigerian vote him or not he will win election ! Ha oga ooo I wish God Almighty can grant just ONE MONTH permission and invisible power to kill all the NIGERIAN politician silently by number. I will be the most happiest person on the earth. No wonder Jubril was imported, foreigner to control the affairs of Nigeria. Please keep talking, keep confessing,to be sincere all politician in Nigeria are animal in human skill D late prophet FELA ANIKULAPA said..