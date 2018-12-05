Adekunle Dada

Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district in the National Assembly has reacted to the accusation from Governor Nasir El-Rufai that the People Democratic Party (PDP) rented supporters from Niger Republic for its campaign launch in Sokoto.

The senator took to twitter to advise the All Progressive Congress (APC) to go ahead and rent their crowd and supporters from Sudan because of appearance and relationship since People Democratic Party (PDP) rented their crowd because of proximity.

Gov. El-Rufai made the accusation during the launch of the campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Murtala Mohammed Square, Kaduna on Tuesday.

“Thieves have ganged-up against President Muhammadu Buhari. Yesterday they were in Sokoto, and they rented crowd from Niger Republic just to show people that they have supporters, because Sokoto people refused to come out. So, when it is time to launch President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign in Kaduna, people should come for the whole world to see that, it not Niger Republic people that are disguising as Nigerians.

His tweet reads: They rent theirs from Niger because of proximity ;You can rent yours from Sudan because of affinity.

They rent theirs from Niger because of proximity ;You can rent yours from Sudan because of affinity. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) December 4, 2018

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

