Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The residence of Barr. Omosede Igbinedion, daughter of Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, was on Wednesday razed by fire.

Omosede, a federal lawmaker and younger sister of former Governor Lucky Igbinedion, represents Ovia federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

It was gathered that the building was given to Omosede as a wedding gift by her father.

Some of her staff in the house said the fire started from her bed room which was locked.

Meanwhile, a police ASP, attached with Aideyan Division, was hospitalised after he inhaled smoke while attempting to put out fire that gutted the house.

The policeman whose identity could not be ascertained​, was rushed to the hospital in a police Hilux van.

The policeman had climbed a ladder to use fire extinguisher to stop the fire from spreading, but the thick smoke bellowing from the building prevented him.

The timely intervention of the Edo Fire Service however put out the fire.

Chief Igbinedion and his wife, Lady Sherry were at the scene and looked worried.

The lawmaker who was said to have gone for campaigns later arrived at the scene of the incident.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

