Twitter user, @louismicheal99 has reported that a Nigerian was allegedly stabbed to death by a bus conductor in Ghana yesterday.

The details of the sad event was not given. @louismicheal99 just shared the picture and the name of the victim, Michael.

He did promise to provide all the necessary details if someone is ready to take up the matter.

His tweet reads: This Nigerian by name Michael was stabbed to death yesterday in Ghana by a bus conductor 😭😭

