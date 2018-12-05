Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole, has presented an official letter from the state governor, Yahaya Bello, handing over the leadership of the state to him in an acting capacity.

Mr Kolawole disclosed this while presenting the letter to lawmakers during Wednesday’s plenary at the assembly in Lokoja, the state capital.

According to the lawmaker, the governor asked him to take over the leadership of the state pending his return from Poland while declaring his absence from the state for a week.

In the letter signed by the governor and addressed to the speaker, Governor Bello explained that he would be accompanying President Muhammadu Buhari to Poland for the 24th United Nations Conference on Climatic Change.

Mr Kolawole also read a letter from the state deputy governor, Simon Achuba, requesting for approval for annual leave from November 26 to January 26, 2019.

The speaker, however, said he cannot act as governor and preside over the activities of the house at the same time.

He, therefore, sought to transmit the leadership of the house to his who was unavoidably absent from the day’s plenary.

Channels Tv reports that the house then adjourned till Tuesday next week.

