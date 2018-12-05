Addkunle Dada

TVC presenter, Morayo Afolabi-Brown said she trust her husband but won’t take chances and allow him bath her daughter.

She made this submission this morning during her morning show “Your View”. Her fear was base on the increasing tales of sexual abuses carried out on little girls by their fathers.

Morayo added that she trust her husband but she’s just being careful.

“I actually trust my husband but I’m just being careful because people that have experienced this kind of situation, also trusted their husbands and yet, it happened”.

TVC official twitter handle tweeted her exact statements.

The tweets read: I absolutely trust my husband but I won’t take chances and have him bathe my daughter, because whether we like it or not, there is something flying in the air these days that is encouraging imbalance and immoralities. ~ @moakabash #YourViewTVC

