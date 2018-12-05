Adekunle Dada

Billionaire and philanthropist, Femi Otedola has agreed to take care of ailing actor, Victor Olaotan’s hospital bills.

Veteran actor, Richard Mofe Damijo broke the cheering news on his Instagram page this morning.

The Tinsel actor, Olaotan lost the use of his legs two years ago in a ghastly accident. Some of his friends and colleagues in the movie industry established an appeal online for people to donate towards his hospital bills.

Richard Mofe Damijo Instagram post reads:

So, a few days ago, I reached out to @femiotedola asking for help for my friend and brother Victor and just this morning, Femi calls to tell me that he would take care of ALL of Victor’s bills. He told me that he is already on it and that his people are already talking with Victor’s wife. Is God not awesome????? I can’t even contain my joy and gratitude. Thank you Femi @femiotedola you are a man and a half and thank you to my young friend @gbenroajibade for championing this cause, they really don’t make them like you anymore, you are such an amazing “child” and I am proud to know you. Thank you to everyone who has supported in one way or the other. It’s been a long time coming

