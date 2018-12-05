Adekunle Dada

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose was involved in a car accident on 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos today.

Lere Olayinka, the former Special Assistant to Ayodele Fayose on Public Communications and New Media broke the news on twitter this afternoon.

Olayinka added that the immediate pastor governor of Ekiti State is in stable condition as he is receiving medical attention.

He wrote: Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose was involved in auto accident on 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos few minutes ago. He is in stable condition as I write while he is receiving medical attention.

Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose was involved in auto accident on 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos few minutes ago. He is in stable condition as I write while he is receiving medical attention. — Lere Olayinka – Aresa 1 (@OlayinkaLere) December 5, 2018

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

