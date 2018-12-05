By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose escaped death on Wednesday when he was involved in an auto crash on Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The former governor is said to be in stable condition and receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital in Lagos.

Fayose’s media aide, Lere Olayinka confirmed the development on his twitter handle, @OlayinkaLere on Wednesday.

According to Olayinka, “Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose was involved in auto accident on 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos few minutes ago. He is in stable condition as I write while he is receiving medical attention.”

