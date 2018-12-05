Prince Aminu Sanusi Lamido, the first son of His highness, the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, shared his pre-wedding photos on Instagram yesterday.

His Instagram post reads: “Nothing like perfect wife or perfect marriage ..All you can wish for is an understandable and respectful wife..And after years of trial and error I have finally met my gold..so ladies and gentlemen allow me to introduce the new princess of kano..Fulani zainab Ali bashir..”

Check out the loving photos:

