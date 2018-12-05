26 year old award winning American rapper Cardi B announced on her Instagram page that she she and her husband Offset have got lots of love for each other, but they will no longer be together.

Cardi says she has been trying to work things out with her baby daddy for a long time now but it isn’t working out and that they will be getting a divorce.

Cardi wrote: There you go… peace and love.

We do not know if this is a celebrity stunt since Offset, on his part, had very little to say about it. He commented on her video: “Y’all won.”

