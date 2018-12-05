Adekunle Dada

Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, wife of late Biafra leader, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu celebrated the 30th anniversary of her emergence as the Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria in 1988.

The 51 years old recount how it all happened and the amazing opportunities that pageant brought her way.

The beauty queen turned politician shared her experience on Facebook yesterday.

Her Facebook post reads:

30 YEARS AGO TODAY: BIANCA ONOH WINS ‘ MOST BEAUTIFUL GIRL IN NIGERIA PAGEANT’. 4 DEC. 1988.

Thirty years ago this day, 4th Dec. 1988, I ventured in trepidation onto the grand stage of the National Theatre, Lagos, as a contestant in the MOST BEAUTIFUL GIRL IN NIGERIA PAGEANT by Silverbird Productions. By the grace of God I won the contest. I was then a law undergraduate at the University of Nigeria. The rest, as they say, is history.

Then it was the era of ‘winner takes all’ as pageant winner. From there I took off to Banjul, where the MISS AFRICA Pageant was held and I once again emerged the Winner. Next was the MISS CHARM Contest in Moscow which saw me emerge as Miss Drushbah. After that was the MISS INTERCONTINENTAL Pageant. I am the first African ever to have won this Pageant.

This was an awesome experience which provided a wonderful opportunity to visit over 20 countries of the world in the space of one year of my ‘reign’( a great privilege for a mere student) including 12 European countries as well as several other world destinations including Singapore, Japan,Russia, Taipei, Dubai, Republic Of China, Hong Kong where I represented Nigeria at the MISS WORLD beauty Pageant and Cancun, Mexico where I was the Country’s representative at the MISS UNIVERSE Pageant.

It is to God’s glory that I went this far. Today, as always, I continue to celebrate the amazing opportunities God has thrown along my path in life. This is just one of them.

